Savannah supports, celebrates LGBTQ

“There are many people who are ashamed because they were taught to be ashamed and they need to be around other people to show them they can be proud to be gay. There is nothing wrong with it, there is nothing wrong with being gay and that is why we need a month to get out there, tell people and give them opportunities to celebrate who they are, celebrate that they get to love who they want to love and to celebrate the freedoms that they have to be themselves,” Colley said.