Health care-specific job fair aims to fill staff shortage void

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After being forced to close their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Opportunity Center at Goodwill of Southeast Georgia is now back and picking up right where they left off.
“We are here to offer individuals that opportunity to get back to work,” said Goodwill Director of Career Services Veronica Styron.
Goodwill hosted a job fair for those looking to get into a specific line of work, the health care industry. It’s an industry that hasn’t been immune to the staff shortage.
“It’s very difficult to staff right now. We have plenty of work available for people. We’re ready for them to get back to work,” said Jamie Arkins of Help at Home.
Thanks to a partnership with Savannah Tech, the candidates these employers got to see first came with a strong background in the health care fields.
“We developed this program, which is a fast track non-credit program which aligns to our credit programs and aligns to opportunities in the community,” said Savannah Tech Vice President for Economic Development Brent Stubbs.
In just a few weeks the Health Care Admissions Program gave students like Debra Walker the tools they need to succeed.
“This class has been enlightening, inspiring, and it’s taught me some things I didn’t know, although I’ve been in this profession for over 30 years.”
While enlightening and inspiring are a good start, it’s opportunity that can turn a dream into reality.
“The horizon, it changes once you come into a place like this because they teach you so much here and you have the opportunity to grow, and I think that growth is everything,” said Walker.
“You put all that together with the right people, and it really changes lives,” adds Stubbs.
According to Stubbs they are hoping to once again team up with Goodwill to offer more Health Care Admissions Programs in the future.
