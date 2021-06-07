Holiday passes, but pump price climbs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have risen 0.9¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.87 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.
Gas is 15.3¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and is $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.49 per gallon today, while the most expensive is $3.34 per gallon, a difference of 85¢ per gallon.
AAA reports that it costs Georgia motorists $43.65 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $6.75 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.
“Pump prices usually trickle higher during the summer months due to increased demand,” said Public Affairs Director Garrett Townsend, AAA Auto Club. “However, if total domestic stocks outpace demand, American motorists will likely see pump prices fluctuate the next coming weeks.”
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices reported by GasBuddy:
- Augusta- $2.81 per gallon, down 3.1¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.84 per gallon.
- Macon- $2.80 per gallon, up 1.8¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.78 per gallon.
- Atlanta- $2.91 per gallon, down 1.2¢ per gallon from last week’s $2.92 per gallon.
“We’re entering our fourth straight week with the national average above the key $3 per gallon level, but while gas prices haven’t broken past the low $3s, they have also failed to decline much from their peak as demand for gasoline continues to push higher as the summer driving season is underway,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
AAA says that the price of a barrel of crude oil decreased by two cents to settle at $68.81. Although a stronger dollar factored into today’s slight price decrease, crude prices have generally increased this week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and its allies including Russia, announced they still plan to gradually increase crude production in July. The move could help reduce pump prices later this summer, but the amount of the price reduction will depend on how well OPEC and its allies adhere to their agreement and if the additional production is not met with higher demand. OPEC and its allies will meet again on July 1 to review their production agreement.
AAA REGIONAL PRICES
- Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Atlanta ($2.94), Gainesville ($2.91), and Hinesville – Fort Stewart ($2.88).
- Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Warner Robins ($2.80), Columbus ($2.82), and Albany ($2.83).
GasBuddy found fuel as low as $2.66 at Sam’s Club in Albany. CLICK HERE for other prices in Albany.
