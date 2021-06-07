Impact of recent rain on Bulloch Co. crops

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Weeks of drought was taking its toll on this young cotton. Farmers say it could have been dead in the ground before it had a chance to start.
But the weekend rains gave it new life. But farmers say it brought its own problems, too.
Will and Reid Anderson say they saw anywhere from two inches to six inches of rain across their 5,000 acre farm. Will says the abundance of rain in a short period of time may have flooded some cotton seed and packed the ground on top of them.
In some cases, they will replant some acres and be better off. He says the timing of rain can be as important as the rain itself.
“Some people will say harvest is the most stressful season. For me, it’s planting season. Basically, you’ve got 30 days to get your crop in,” Anderson said.
On the positive side, the rain helped peanuts plants that have sprouted but had not seen much moisture and the rain helps them develop from the soil moisture under the surface.
Will and others say South Georgia drains so quickly that as soon as this rain system ends, they could be in another drought in as little as two weeks.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.