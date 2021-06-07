Liberty County man found guilty on drugs and weapons charges

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Charles Hyde, 63, of Hinesville has been found guilty on drugs and weapons charges in U.S. District Court, according to a release from the Southern District of Georgia.
The charges include Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine; Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and a Quantity of Marijuana; Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon; Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number; and Possession and Brandishing of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, according to David H. Estes, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Hyde and codefendent Stacey White, 34, of Hinesville traveled to Atlanta multiple times a month to procure kilograms of methamphetamine from a supplier, according to court documents and testimony. They also recruited others to participate in drug sales.
Members of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched Hyde’s residence after a controlled purchase of narcotics from him in May 2018, according to the release. Hyde’s handgun malfunctioned when he attempted to shoot at law enforcement, and a Liberty County deputy shot Hyde in the hand. Law enforcement found both methamphetamine and marijuana in his home.
Hyde could receive a maximum sentence of life in prison.
