MONDAY | “Summer muggy”, with scattered thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s very warm and muggy out the door this morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s across the Savannah Metro before 9 a.m. It’s very humid, but radar remains pretty quiet. Only a very spotty shower, or two, are possible before 11 a.m.
By late morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s and clouds will start bubbling up. Isolated, to scattered, showers and storms will bubble up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. inland from the beaches. Storms increases and gradually spread inland through the day.
Temperature speak in the upper 80s to right at 90° in many spots before storms and clouds increase.
The forecast slowly dries out this evening as temperatures settle back through the 80s and into the 70s.
We’ll wake up to warm and muggy conditions Tuesday morning with a very spotty chance of a morning shower. Scattered rain and thunder develops, once again, around lunch-time Tuesday... but, looks to focus a bit further inland during the afternoon.
A briefly hotter, drier weather pattern develops mid to late week ahead of a stormier, muggier weekend.
Have a great Monday,
Cutter
