Movies, performances back at the Tybee Post Theater

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Something many visitors and residents on Tybee Island missed was the chance to sit in a theater and enjoy a live performance.
Well, the shows are back on at the Tybee Post Theater and staff say they have been very successful. This theater sat almost empty nearly a year, but now performers are taking center stage to share their passion for art, culture, and music once again.
This time last year, the Tybee Post Theater was working hard to reschedule dozens of shows and as a result losing a lot of revenue. But fast forward a year, the theater is back open at full capacity while still following CDC guidelines.
New Executive Director Evan Goetz says since they opened in May they’ve been sending out surveys to people after every performance. Goetz says this is so the theater can have an idea of what peoples’ comfort level is while watching a show.
So far, he says, they have not received nearly any negative feedback.
“We’re booked through October right now, so we have something on the calendar almost every Friday and Saturday and some during the weeks with movies. The energy is fantastic when you have a concert in here, especially after the last year. It’s just so amazing to see people on their feet and dancing and the band just being so energized by the people here. It’s truly fantastic,” Goetz said.
Goetz says being back to regular programming means people are renewing their memberships, spending money and making donations to help keep the theater alive. Right now, the theater is hosting a family movie series every week in June and July.
