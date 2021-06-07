One month since mask ordinances expired in the Lowcountry

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One month after mask ordinances were lifted in the Lowcountry, COVID-19 is still a concern to many, but doctors say as long as you are being careful, you should be safe.
Coastal Carolina says since the COVID-19 vaccine became more widely acceptable they are seeing far fewer people walking through there’s doors with COVID-related symptoms. But they say just because you do not have to mask up anymore, does not mean you shouldn’t be careful.
“Well, people are much happier,” Coastal Carolina Medical Director Dr. Paul Zorch said.
Mask ordinances in the Lowcountry were lifted last month. In the last few weeks, doctors say they were watching out for any spikes that could have resulted from the lifted restrictions. Luckily, they say they’ve seen the opposite.
“I think it’s definitely slow down. I have noticed in the last six weeks or so that the cases have dropped off dramatically.”
But that doesn’t mean COVID is over or gone.
“I worked this past weekend and I saw two cases this weekend. So, it’s still around.”
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, cases have declined since last month. In Beaufort County, 13 to 10 cases were being reported each day. Just last week those numbers were down to four. The big difference, some doctors say, is whether you are vaccinated.
“So, it’s still in our community, not to scare anybody but I think we just have to still be aware that if you are not vaccinated you should still be very careful.”
