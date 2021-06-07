Payment plans possible for Savannahians looking to catch up on utility bills

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Throughout the pandemic, City of Savannah leaders committed to not cutting off utilities like water and sewer and sanitation services for customers unable to afford the bill.
But just last week, we learned Savannah now has to play catch-up to chip away at a more than $25-million deficit in water, sewer and sanitation funds.
Tonight, we’re taking a look at how agencies like the United Way of the Coastal Empire are still helping families in need of emergency utility assistance.
Mayor Johnson said last week the City can’t continue to run an efficient operation when having tens of millions of dollars outstanding.
So the City will start collecting those past-due water, sewer and sanitation bill balances.
Mayor Johnson did say the City will always be willing to work out payment arrangements with customers though, and they even have a page breaking down options.
For a past due balance up to $149, you can receive an extra month to catch up.
For balances greater than $800, customers can have up to six months after submitting minimum down payments.
Since the pandemic began, the United Way of the Coastal Empire has been a local agency helping people with utility bill assistance, which includes water, sewer and sanitation.
Jennifer Darsey, VP of Direct Services and Impact for the United Way of the Coastal Empire said, “Here at the United Way of the Coastal Empire we’re currently helping manage the Emergency Rental Assistance project through the Department of Treasury, and the Chatham County Board of Commissioners and Chairman Ellis.”
Darsey said the emergency utility assistance through the ERA comes with conditions though.
“The ERA program is limited to renters. So it’s Chatham County residents, City of Savannah residents, and it’s for renters only. We can assist with those utility payments, but not prior to COVID-19, 2020.”
Ultimately, the utility assistance is meant to be temporary, and only a small part of what the United Way’s ultimate goals for households in need.
“It is for all of the social service agencies, our support agencies, our partners, government entities...to work together to try to encourage people to reach out for the services, yes, to help with the crisis. Then after that crisis, what can that household do to become economically stable,” said Darsey.
Click here to find out more about the Emergency Rental Assistance program.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.