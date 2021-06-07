Registration open for online learning academy in Savannah-Chatham

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Registration is open for the Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy (SCELA).
Any student seeking a full time, online option may register for an opportunity to enroll at SCELA, an online public school in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School District.
SCELA is accepting applications for grades 2-11 for the 2021-2022 school year now. Pre-K and Kindergarten classes will not be offered at SCELA.
According to the school system, students who wish to remain in a virtual learning environment will transfer from their current school and will be enrolled in SCELA as space is available. Students wishing to enroll in specific coursework will remain at their school for in-person learning but will be able to take classes virtually for additional classwork.
Families interested in the virtual option, may register for online classes at the Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy now through June 18.
SCCPSS is planning for a return to in-person learning, five days a week on Wednesday, Aug 4.
