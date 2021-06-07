Savannah PD investigates fatal crash involving 66-year-old bicyclist

Savannah PD investigates fatal crash involving 66-year-old bicyclist
(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff | June 7, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 9:56 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) continues to investigate a pedestrian-involved crash on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to Savannah PD, around 10:45 p.m. Friday, David Roberts was riding a bicycle, attempting to cross MLK Blvd. near 34th Street.

Police said the 66-year-old was hit by a Ford Ranger that was driving southbound.

Roberts was thrown from the bicycle and landed in the middle of the southbound lanes, according to SPD.

He was then hit by a Chevrolet Impala. Police said Roberts was being dragged under the vehicle before it came to a stop several blocks later.

According to police, Roberts was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.