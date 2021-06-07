Two injured, family displaced by fire at Burton home

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Two people were injured and a family has been displaced by a fire at a home in Burton Monday morning, according to a release from the Burton Fire District.
The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a fire at a house on Still Shadow Drive just after 10:30 a.m. A neighbor had reported seeing smoke coming from the house.
Burton fire crews arrived on the scene and saw flames coming through the roof. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in the kitchen. Flames had spread through the roof and insulation, and firefighters continued to extinguish smoldering embers for two hours.
A man was asleep in the house at the time the fire broke out and he woke up when he felt “the heat of the fire,” according to the release. The man escaped the fire through a window, suffering minor injuries. A firefighter also suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.
The Burton Fire District believes there were no working fire alarms in the home. The Burton Fire District continues to investigate the fire, but a equipment or electrical malfunction is believed to have been the cause.
A family of three has been displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.