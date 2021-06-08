Hilton Head Island man released after 206-day hospital stay

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A Hilton Head Island man is returning home after spending 206 days in hospital settings following a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Gary Lowe was admitted to MUSC in November, days after testing positive.
Following his admission to the hospital, Lowe was placed on a ventilator, and was also put in a coma. His daughter, Lauren Green, said doctors encouraged the family several times to consider removing life support, yet they could not offer conclusive evidence of brain damage.
“If you know for a fact that they are strong and they’re fighters, fight for them,” she said. “Be their voice.”
After 43 days, Lowe emerged from his coma. He was eventually moved to Shem Creek Health Center at South Bay to relearn how to walk, talk, and swallow.
“I had a determination,” Lowe said. “When they first told me I’d never walk, I didn’t believe them. Give me an opportunity and a chance, I’ll walk again.”
Lowe was released from the facility on Monday morning to return home.
“I thank [my family] from the bottom of my heart,” Lowe said. “I’ll spend the days that I have left thanking them and paying them back for what they’ve done for me.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.