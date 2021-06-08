Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park to host Juneteenth celebration

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is hosting three days of Juneteenth celebrations on Hilton Head.
It kicks off Thursday, June 17, with a Facebook live event about how people lived in Mitchelville.
Then Friday, enjoy a free dinner and movie at Barker Field and learn more about the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
And Saturday, a larger festival is planned at Mitchelville Freedom Park. It will include live music, art, vendors and more. Tickets for that event cost $20.
To learn more and buy tickets, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.