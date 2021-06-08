Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park to host Juneteenth celebration

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park to host Juneteenth celebration
By Sarah Stone | June 8, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 2:06 PM

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is hosting three days of Juneteenth celebrations on Hilton Head.

It kicks off Thursday, June 17, with a Facebook live event about how people lived in Mitchelville.

Then Friday, enjoy a free dinner and movie at Barker Field and learn more about the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

And Saturday, a larger festival is planned at Mitchelville Freedom Park. It will include live music, art, vendors and more. Tickets for that event cost $20.

