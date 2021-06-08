Investigation underway after dead dogs discovered on Tybee Island

According to the Tybee Island Police Department, officers responded to the 10th Street Beach crossover area on May 29 in reference to a dead dog in a trash bag and discovered that an animal had been tied up in the bag and discarded in the dune area. The next day, police responded to the welcome sign at Highway 80 and Old Highway 80 in reference to a report of another dead dog. They say this one was found inside of a storage tote that had been left on the side of the road.