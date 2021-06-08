Jamie’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-8-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - So far so dry this afternoon, but late day thunderstorms may develop. Many of us are on our way to 90° while other cities including Beaufort, Claxton, Jesup, and Vidalia have made it. The weather pattern is almost the same today as it has been the past couple of days, but there an area of dry air along I-75.
We’ll keep a 30% chance of scattered rain storms through the midnight hour with temps dropping into the upper 70s. One storm may be on the strong to severe for our inland communities.
Temperatures will continue to warm a little more each day. Highs will be mainly in the upper 80s on Wednesday and by Thursday and Friday we’ll be in the low 90s with lower storm chances. Overnight lows will continue to be on the warmer side of normal, which is 70°.
We’re tracking a weak cold front that should drop through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry over the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be elevated again through the weekend and the beginning of next work week.
MARINE...Wednesday through Sunday: South to southwest flow will persist through late week with winds 10-15kts and seas 2-4ft. Winds will then increase Friday into Friday night as the pressure gradient tightens with a weak cold front approaching from the north. At this time, conditions appear to stay shy of Small Craft Advisory criteria, topping out in the 15-20kt range. The front is expected to move across the area over the weekend, with winds turning to the northeast on Sunday.
TROPICS: No tropical development is expected in the next 3 days. Low pressure is expected to develop in the western Caribbean Sea Thursday or Friday. The system has a 20% of development before moving inland over Central America.
