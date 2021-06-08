Pooler Food Truck Festival & Marketplace returns

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - After a two-year hiatus, the Pooler Food Truck Festival & Marketplace is making its return this weekend.
“I just think this is something that Pooler needs, and something the Chamber is so proud to present,” said Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Southard.
If you happen to drive past the Tanger Outlets this weekend in Pooler, it’ll be hard to miss.
“Can you imagine the visibility on 95 as you’re south or northbound?” said Southard.
The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the big weekend, an event local food trucks, like Molly’s Fish n Chips, are more than happy to be part of.
“We’re very excited about it for sure. It’s a great opportunity for us to get out there to the public again to where people can see us,” said Owner Daniel Cloutier.
Of course, food trucks have grown in popularity recently and for many businesses they actually became almost a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the beginning of the pandemic we used our food truck to raise money to pay our employees, which was really quite good, because our brick and mortars were closed for over a month,” said Cloutier who also owns Molly MacPherson’s.
So it never hurts to have an opportunity to get your truck in front of a big crowd and make a little money while you’re at it.
“I just think it’s a win-win,” said Southard.
While no one would complain about making money, for some vendors this event offers more.
“It’s about doing things that have a purpose,” said Cynthia Utterbach.
Utterbach is part of a group of 55 and up artists from Pinewood Village in Pooler that spent the pandemic rediscovering their passions and see this festival as a chance to prove what they have to offer.
“Even though we’re retired, we’re still around and have a lot to contribute to the community,” said Utterbach.
So, whether you want to eat, shop or both this weekend, “This is the festival to be at. This is the place to celebrate,” Southard says.
The festival is free to attend and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this Saturday at Tanger Outlets on the Interstate 95 side.
