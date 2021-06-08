Pooler Food Truck Festival & Marketplace returns

After a two-year hiatus, the popular event will return this weekend

Pooler Food Truck Festival & Marketplace returns
Food Truck Festival & Marketplace (Source: Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman | June 8, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 3:55 PM

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - After a two-year hiatus, the Pooler Food Truck Festival & Marketplace is making its return this weekend.

“I just think this is something that Pooler needs, and something the Chamber is so proud to present,” said Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam Southard.

If you happen to drive past the Tanger Outlets this weekend in Pooler, it’ll be hard to miss.

“Can you imagine the visibility on 95 as you’re south or northbound?” said Southard.

The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the big weekend, an event local food trucks, like Molly’s Fish n Chips, are more than happy to be part of.

“We’re very excited about it for sure. It’s a great opportunity for us to get out there to the public again to where people can see us,” said Owner Daniel Cloutier.

Of course, food trucks have grown in popularity recently and for many businesses they actually became almost a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the beginning of the pandemic we used our food truck to raise money to pay our employees, which was really quite good, because our brick and mortars were closed for over a month,” said Cloutier who also owns Molly MacPherson’s.

So it never hurts to have an opportunity to get your truck in front of a big crowd and make a little money while you’re at it.

“I just think it’s a win-win,” said Southard.

While no one would complain about making money, for some vendors this event offers more.

“It’s about doing things that have a purpose,” said Cynthia Utterbach.

Utterbach is part of a group of 55 and up artists from Pinewood Village in Pooler that spent the pandemic rediscovering their passions and see this festival as a chance to prove what they have to offer.

“Even though we’re retired, we’re still around and have a lot to contribute to the community,” said Utterbach.

So, whether you want to eat, shop or both this weekend, “This is the festival to be at. This is the place to celebrate,” Southard says.

The festival is free to attend and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. this Saturday at Tanger Outlets on the Interstate 95 side.

Participating Food Trucks Include:

Backyard Grill

Bayou Café

Big Boy Cookies

Chazitos

Dark Shark Taco

Food Boxx

Kona Ice

Latin Chicks

Molly’s Fish & Chips & More

The Pie Society

Renowned Food, LLC

Sweet Spice

Tamashii

The Big Cheese

The Naked Dog

Bowtie BBQ

Reese BBQ

WeeMolly’s fish and chips

MacAttack

Royal Tasty Avenue Food Truck

& More

Participating Vendors Include:

18 Loves Art

2 Mews Designs

BB Boutique & Company

Beads on the Vine

Bestowed by Roe

Caricatures by Kevin

Color Street Nails

Cynthia Utterbach

Eagle Creations

G7 Custom Art

Genesis Moon Soaps

Georgia Animal Rescue & Defence (GARD)

Georgia Girl Art Paint Parties

Healthy Start Produce

Jilly Beans Custom Tumblers

Kenzie’s Kloset

Kreative Kandi

Marshview Candles

MaryKay Cosmetics

Paisley-n- polka dots

PAPARAZZI - Giashla Bennett

Prewitt Homestead

Soccer Shots Savannah

Southerly Bee

Zoe Life

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.