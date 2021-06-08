Public hearings over tentatively adopted millage rate in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Commissioners has tentatively adopted a millage rate which results in an increase in property taxes.
The increases will be 1.91 percent in General Maintenance and Operations taxes, an increase by 1.01 percent in Special Service District taxes and by 1.68 percent in Chatham Area Transit Authority taxes, according to the county.
Two public hearings will be held for residents. The meetings will be held at the Commission Meeting Room on the second floor of the Old Courthouse, 124 Bull Street, Savannah, Georgia, on June 17 at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.
A third public hearing on June 25 at 9:30 a.m. Below is information from the county:
This tentative increase will result in a General Maintenance and Operations millage rate of 11.543 mills, an increase of 0.216 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 11.327 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $16.20 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $27.00.
This tentative increase will result in a Special Service District millage rate of 4.801 mills, an increase of 0.048 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 4.753 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $3.60 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $6.00.
This tentative increase will result in a Chatham Area Transit Authority millage rate of 1.15 mills, an increase of 0.019 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 1.131 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $1.42 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $2.37.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.