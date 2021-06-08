Public hearings over tentatively adopted millage rate in Chatham Co.

This tentative increase will result in a General Maintenance and Operations millage rate of 11.543 mills, an increase of 0.216 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 11.327 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $16.20 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $27.00.