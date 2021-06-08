Savannah camp helps kids eat healthy during summer vacation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -With most students out of school for summer break, it can be more difficult for the family to keep eating healthy.
Your kids can find out how to avoid those bad habits with the Healthy Kids Cooking Camp with St. Joseph’s Candler.
The program began 15 years ago, when health professionals realized the need for nutrition education here in Savannah.
It’s open to kids ages 9 to 11. They’ll learn how to eat healthy, follow recipes, and read food labels.
The camp is happening June 21 through 25 and July 12 through 16 at the St. Joseph’s Candler African American Health Information and Resource Center. It’s from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. each of those days.
Each week will be limited to 20 participants.
If your child is interested in participating, call LaTina Middleton at 912-447-6605.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.