Savannah Country Day School breaks ground on STEM building

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Big things are coming to Savannah Country Day School.
They broke ground Tuesday on a $12.6 million STEM building for their Upper School.
It’s 32,000 square feet devoted to STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. It will have 10 classrooms, an energy lab, a maker space, library and more for Country Day Upper School students.
“We’ve got a beautiful relatively new lower school building, a beautiful middle school building. This, the upper school buildings, most of them have been here for 50-60 years and so they have been outdated and inadequate to serve our student body. This building will meet the needs of 21st century learners and will give them the spaces that they need in order to thrive,” said Kef Wilson, Head of School.
The building was designed with intention from the look to the function inside focusing on the next generation.
“Country Day has a proud tradition of architecture and a lot of thought and care was taken into designing the building and making sure it’s appropriate for the setting and the massing, spacing. It’s really going to anchor the quad and serve the students for a long time,” said Matt West, President of West Construction Company.
The construction is made possible thanks to several donors and former graduates, likes it’s namesake the Mingledorff’s.
“It’s a testament to the generosity of the Savannah community”
The Upper School STEM building is just one part of a bigger expansion set for $20 million to improve campus facilities. For former students, this is a big deal and will mean a lot.
“Really all the STEM things are really separate on campus so to see them all centralized including a new library it’s going to be really good for the school I think. I agree,” said Gavin Mason and Mills Johnson.
Construction crews say work has already begun, but demolition is set for the next two weeks with a completion date scheduled for 2022.
