Savannah Mayor Van Johnson gives update on search for City Manager in weekly news conference

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson held his weekly news conference on Tuesday, giving updates on the search for City Manager, the fairgrounds, and more.
Starting this Thursday, the City of Savannah will be celebrating Waste and Recycling Workers Week.
“To show your appreciation we’re asking our citizens to create and display signs in your yard, on your porch, or in your lane, wherever they’ll be seen from June 10 to 18 to recognize the men and women who keep our neighborhoods clean,” Mayor Johnson said.
City Council continues their search for the next City Manager. At Tuesday’s meeting Mayor Johnson said they will be making an announcement about the search in at least 10 days. He said they are tentatively planning on inviting the finalists to Savannah at the end of the month.
The City also continues to determine the future of the fairgrounds property. They are looking at final offers from the three proposals. The community will have a chance to see the final proposals before a decision is made so that their opinions can be heard.
You can hear the Mayor’s full news conference below:
