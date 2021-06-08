State agents investigating double homicide in Colleton County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a double homicide in Colleton County.
SLED agents say they are working closely with local law enforcement and crime scene professionals to investigate the incident.
Authorities have not yet confirmed the location of the incident or the identities of the persons who died.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office referred inquiries about the case to SLED Tuesday morning, only saying there was no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
