Statesboro holding Master Plan meeting for future of downtown area

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live or work in Statesboro, you could help guide the city for the future.
A public hearing begins Tuesday as the city crafts a Master Plan.
The first phase will address a stretch of North and South Main streets. The Master Plan will include everything from traffic to places to live and places to work in this corridor.
The city has put things in motion to create a Master Plan months ago. This phase will focus on Main Street from U.S. Highway 80 down to the Georgia Southern entrance. But it also takes in several blocks on either side.
Tuesday night, they’re asking for people to come and talk about what they want to see in this area and how the city can help improve things and prevent problems down the road.
“It’s important to have direction in terms of where we’re going to go and also an implementation plan that gives us a road map of how to get there,” said Kathy Field, Planning and Development Director.
Part of this zone is already part of a redesign for the Blue Mile area. That’s intended to bring more visitors and foot traffic to local shops and restaurants. The city plans to take the input Tuesday night and help draft a Master Plan they can use for grant funds and other application.
The meeting happens at the Statesboro Regional Library and it starts at 6:30 p.m.
