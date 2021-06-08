Tormenta FC creating women’s team, will join new league in 2022

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Sports history announced Tuesday afternoon in Statesboro.
The soccer franchise Tormenta FC will help start a new nationwide soccer league for women. This new team will be the fourth under the Tormenta umbrella, but also one of the first eight in a new league for women.
Tristen Mays, 12, plays soccer in Tormenta FC’s youth soccer academy. She looks up to the players on the pro and developmental teams.
“Sometimes I get to talk to them on the side and get to know them on a personal level, so it’s really cool to watch them play,” Mays said.
She says it will be even cooler when Tormenta adds a women’s developmental team. Team owners announced Tuesday they’ll start a women’s roster to join the United States Soccer League’s new platform for women.
Tormenta will bring in players for the season similar to the current men’s development team.
“Most of the players will be coming from college. This platform allows them to come and play during the summer,” Tormenta co-owner Netra Van Tassell said.
The women’s team and the rest of Tormenta will play in the team’s proposed 5,000 seat stadium in Statesboro that is expected to be built and completed in less than a year.
The team will start play Spring 2022.
