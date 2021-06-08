TUESDAY | Humid with scattered downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mostly cloudy around the area this morning with mild temperatures ranging from the low to mid-70s in many communities.
Roads are damp following overnight rain showers. Spotty rain and drizzle may linger through 6 a.m. in a few spots ahead of drier weather. The forecast is mostly dry through the heart of the morning commute with only an isolated chance of rain showers.
Temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s by noon as new showers and thundershowers begin to develop. Like the past several days, you’ll probably notice more rain begin to form between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. - mainly across inland portions of the Savannah Metro, away from the beaches and barrier islands.
Scattered rain and thunder, gradually, shifts inland through the day. A few communities may see heavy rain and frequent lightning with a few storms. Rain diminishes after sunset.
Drier, hotter weather builds in heading into late-week ahead of more downpours this weekend.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.