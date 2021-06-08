Voting opens for the final designs of Tybee Island Lighthouse license plate

ATLANTA (WTOC) - State Representative Jesse Petrea (R-GA District 166) has announced final designs for a license plate incorporating the Tybee Island Lighthouse, according to a release from the Georgia House of Representatives.
Earlier this year Rep. Petrea introduced House Bill 203 calling for the creation of a license plate design featuring the Tybee Island Lighthouse. If the bill is passed into law, sales of the license plate would benefit the Tybee Island Historical Society. The historical society is tracking preorders of the license plate. In order for the bill to pass, 1,000 license plates must be preordered.
“The Tybee Island Historical Society helps protect and maintain one of our most beloved coastal Georgia treasures, the Tybee Island lighthouse and museum,” said Petrea in a statement. “I encourage all Georgians to support the future of the historical society and help make this special license plate a reality by voting for a final design and preordering their own plate before September 1.”
The Tybee Island Historical Society is also counting the votes for the most popular design. Votes can be cast through September 1, 2021, and you can vote for your preference here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.