Agencies make funding requests ahead of Chatham Co. budget process

By Sean Evans
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Chatham County departments and community agencies addressed Chatham County Commission on Wednesday asking for funding consideration in the upcoming budget process.

Each budget cycle, groups bring funding requests and make a case for why those dollars are needed.

These budget workshops are an opportunity to see what nonprofits and community groups have in the pipeline to help those in Chatham County. One of the groups that commissioners heard from was the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless.

And they were not the only ones. From the District Attorney’s Office to Juvenile Courts and CrimeStoppers, representatives from each of the eight or so agencies attending Wednesday’s budget workshop took turns making a case for a funding need, and what those taxpayer dollars would be going towards.

For the Homeless Authority, county staff recommended granting $40,000 to go toward day centers for the homeless.

“That was our request today with the Chatham County Commission. Our request specifically is for seed funding for the establishment of day centers, which will provide a place, a respite really, for those who are staying in shelters overnight. When those shelters close in the morning, they have nowhere to go,” said Denise Grabowski, speaking on behalf of the Homeless Authority.

The plan is to start with two day centers, operating out of churches, with a volunteer staff to help connect those needing shelter to other resources.

“Not have to re-create the wheel. We tend to do that a lot here sometimes. And so, this is a way to work with what we have already in the network,” Grabowski said.

Grabowski says the Homeless Authority is hoping to start with two day centers and adds the model that they’re using can easily expand to other faith-based organizations that want to join in the effort.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

