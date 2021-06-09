Sky Cams
Be aware of increased traffic around the Palmetto Championship

By Kristen Rary
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Palmetto Championship at Congaree officially tees off Thursday in Ridgeland.

State troopers say they are prepared for a lot more traffic along rural roads in Jasper County.

Thousands of people are expected to be joining players and caddies at Congaree this weekend. Driving along Grays Highway, you can already see several parking lots have been set aside, shuttles are already up and running, and fields have been prepped for the thousands of cars that will be driving along the roads ready to watch the championship.

South Carolina state troopers say cars are not the only thing people should be worried about. Pedestrians will likely be out in large numbers this weekend in areas where there are not normally people walking.

They say although some of these trends have already started, this weekend will be the time locals need to be most aware.

If you are driving through Jasper County this weekend, make sure you are aware of just how many drivers do not know where they are going and knowing that if you normally drive along Grays Highway at certain speeds you might not be able to do the same thing with so many people around. They just want local drivers to be careful of those that are not quite as sure.

