Chatham Co. Recycles art gallery is hoping to help local artists, their cause

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It might not be what comes to mind when you think of an art gallery and they might not be the materials you’d expect an artist to use.

But the Resource Conservation Education Recycling Center in Chatham County is more than meets the eye.

“Our facility is pretty unique. We have recycling and we have the art gallery,” said Facility Manager David Nash.

Making it more unique, pieces of the art you’ll find on walls of this gallery may look like they were picked up off the floor.

“A lot of these materials, for most people, they just see garbage, you know, it’s just trash, just a product to recycle. But creative people they see something different,” said Nash

Creative people like Josh Gary, a trained sculptor.

Chances are you’ve seen Gary’s work on display outside the recycling center, but if you were to ask him if he ever thought this is where it’d find a home?

“No, no, I mean you never know where life is going to go but it was definitely not anything I could have seen or planned for,” says Gary.

But for artists like Gary it’s been a blessing.

Giving them a place to display their art for free, offering exposure and even a chance to sell their work.

“We make nothing off the artwork,” says Nash.

But that may not be completely true.

Because like most art, these pieces speak to a deeper message.

“I think it’s actually critical in getting some more momentum behind people recycling,” said Gary.

So next time you drop off your recycling, who knows, you could be helping to create a work of art.

“If you contribute your recyclable materials then you are contributing to the art that comes out of here. So, I think that’s pretty amazing really,” Gary says.

Chatham County Recycles is always looking for more artists to display work in their gallery.

