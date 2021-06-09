Community Champions: Large volunteer base rallies to support Palmetto Championship

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - This week, as fans everywhere get a peek inside the exclusive Congaree Golf Club, they will also be seeing the heart of the Lowcountry.

“You see all these tournaments in Hilton Head and Augusta, and I thought it was awesome that a tournament 15 minutes away from me was going to be here and I was ready to volunteer,” Palmetto Championship volunteer Alex Jones said.

That is a sentiment you’ll hear a lot at the Palmetto Championship, by volunteers all over the course from all over the area who came out to help the Lowcountry’s newest tournament.

Congaree only got a PGA Tour event in March. But within weeks, they had the support of 750 volunteers.

“Everybody has jumped in and helped out and it’s really amazing to see how this thing comes together,” volunteer Paul Addams said.

“It’s absolutely fantastic. It says a lot for the community down here and the people that they just want to help,” volunteer Janet Paro said.

There are enough of them doing different jobs that no one should be overly taxed.

“Here I am driving a golf cart. How much easier does it get than that? Then I get to shuttle some of the players to and from holes, stuff like that.”

But the hard work for these WTOC Community Champions was making the statement they did about community pride when 750 signed up so quickly.

“A lot of players have told me this place is in the middle of nowhere, but they talk about how nice it is. think it is great for Jasper and hopefully it will bring more tournaments here in the future.

“Wanted to show off this place for people and be here for them and show off the South Carolina Lowcountry.”

