Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-9-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week at the surface. Plenty of upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean will remain over us. This will keep a chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms everyday. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time but rainfall could be locally heavy for some. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances increase this Saturday with more wide spread coverage.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 86-90.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers through 8pm, lows 72-77.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers through 9pm, lows in the low to mid 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with any storms ending by midnight, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms through midnight, lows near 70.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance four showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
TROPICS: Low pressure is expected to develop in the western Caribbean Sea Thursday or Friday. The system has a 10% of development before moving inland over Central America. Computer models are hinting at tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico around Thursday June 17th. We’ll be watching closely!
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: S winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tonight: S winds at 10-15 kt, seas 3 ft. Thursday: S winds at 10-15 kt, seas 3 ft.
