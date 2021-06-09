Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 6-9-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will influence our weather this week at the surface. Plenty of upper level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean will remain over us. This will keep a chance for mainly afternoon showers and storms everyday. Widespread severe storms are not expected at this time but rainfall could be locally heavy for some. Temps will be very seasonable with highs in the low 90s and lows in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances increase this Saturday with more wide spread coverage.