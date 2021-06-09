Friends and family to gather in Bulloch Co. to show support for man connected to teen’s death

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend marks one year since 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was killed.

Police tell WTOC she was shot as a pickup full of teens headed down Veterans Memorial Parkway in Statesboro.

Today, one man still sits in jail, connected to the death. 21-year-old Marcus Wilson is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

But Wilson’s family is maintaining Wilson’s innocence.

This weekend they’ll gather with other advocates in a show of support for him. Organizers of this weekend’s rally say they want to keep Marc Wilson’s case in the spotlight one year later.

Wilson faces murder and other charges after a late night shooting from one moving car to another. He told investigators he fired in self-defense at a truck he said was chasing him and tried to run him off the road. One of his bullets struck 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson inside the truck. Wilson’s sister, Chelsea Burnett, says the rally this weekend marks one year since the deadly shooting and his arrest.

“Every time we do something like this, we’re bringing more attention, more eyes on Statesboro. I think that’s super important when it comes to justice, not just for Marc,” said Burnett.

Wilson’s supporters say he was just defending himself against those inside the truck. His attorneys requested bond back in December, but the judge has neither granted or denied it so he remains in custody. They’d planned this rally as part of a week-long campaign months ago that was canceled due to weather.

“By having this event, I feel like we’re reminding people that we’re here and we’re not going to let it go,” said Burnett.

The rally will be at the Honey Bowen Building on Stillwell Street off of Highway 67. That rally will start Saturday at noon.

