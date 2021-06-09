GDOT gives update on Hwy 144 widening project in Bryan Co.

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The orange barrels along Highway 144 in Richmond Hill will be going away soon, but there is still some more work to do before they can open up all the lanes.
There is some good news and bad news on the road work. The bad news is the construction will continue through the summer along Highway 144 and at the new roundabout at the intersection of Interstate 95 and 144. The good news is the Georgia Department of Transportation says they hope to wrap up both projects near the end of August.
The widening project along Highway 144, moving from two lanes to four lanes, did take longer than expected due to some utility and drainage issues connecting them to city and county lines.
But at this point, they are done with more than 90 percent of the resurfacing asphalt and they just have to finish up tying in some driveways.
Once the road opens back up in a few months, they hope the additional lanes will ease the flow of traffic for the big growth in Richmond Hill and even along Highway 144.
“When you have a lot of traffic, we have accidents, so we are trying to improve mobility in that area, make it safer. We have got decel lanes and turn lanes. It is just going to make all traffic flow smoother, which is going to make it safer for people,” said Jill Nagel, Communications Officer for the Georgia DOT.
Even though the lanes look completed, the orange barrels are still up to help protect the safety of the workers that are finishing the project. So, if you travel this route, please be patient and know that the end is near.
