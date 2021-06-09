Jasper Co. businesses preparing for golf crowds

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Palmetto Championship is bringing thousands of people to the South Carolina Lowcountry to a more rural area that doesn’t normally see a lot of traffic.

The Ridgeland, Jasper County area is used to seeing a few large events when Beaufort has golf tournaments or when the Gopher Festival is taking place, but this weekend’s PGA tour is a whole new beast that’s bringing a lot of business to local shops.

“Very excited to have this tournament in Ridgeland. It’s a great honor for all of us,” said PJ’s Coffee owner Linda Johnson.

“We think we’re ready for the crowds, how about that,” said Fiddler’s owner Donna Rowell.

Businesses across Ridgeland are getting excited for massive crowds to come through Jasper County this weekend.

“Our businesses tell us they’ve had a lot of interest and we are all just very excited about it,” said Ridgeland Mayor Joey Malphrus.

At PJ’s Coffee, players and caddies have already made a routine of coming through their drive-through for their morning caffeine.

“They are very excited about the shop. They like what they have to drink and what we have to offer.”

The owner says it’s been exciting as the shop prepares.

“We can only imagine what the weekend is going to bring.”

Over at Fiddlers in downtown, they have been staffing up in preparation.\

“We’re very excited, we put a lot of teens in. They are out for the summer, they are willing to work, so we are prepping ahead and getting ready.”

They say this weekend could give them a boost after a hard year.

“Hopefully we make up some revenue from where we were slower during the pandemic.”

And restaurants across town just hope they’re ready for a lot of business.

“Really making sure that everything we have here is fresh and abundant because we’ve got a lot of people coming into town.”

Each day different amounts of guests are expected but we know 5,000 to 7,000 people will be attending the tournament this weekend which means a lot of business for locals.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.