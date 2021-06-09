Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

New Savannah Fire station opens in the Highlands community

(Savannah Fire)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The grand opening of a new fire station in Savannah.

The new station replaces the temporary one on Highlands Boulevard.

Savannah Fire says construction was delayed due to weather and the pandemic. The city broke ground on the project in October 2019.

They say the new modern fire station includes three apparatus bays, offices, restrooms with showers, sleeping areas and more.

Thanks Savannah! The new, SPLOST-funded Highlands Fire Station officially opened today. It replaces the modular...

Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on the scene searching for clues...
Mother, son shot to death at Colleton County home, coroner confirms
*
Family of boating crash victim offers sympathies to Murdaughs after shooting in Colleton Co.
South Carolina lawmakers look to shore up Parris Island’s future
Marine recruit dies during ‘Crucible’ training, according to Parris Island
Tybee police are investigating after two dogs were found dead a day apart
Investigation underway after dead dogs discovered on Tybee Island

Latest News

Trail extension in Brooklet sparks debate
Trail extension in Brooklet sparks debate
SCCPSS E-Learning Academy to be the only virtual option for incoming school year
SCCPSS E-Learning Academy to be the only virtual option for incoming school year
When will Ga. Department of Labor offices reopen?
When will Ga. Department of Labor offices reopen?
Residents along Old River Road concerned about truck damage
Residents along Old River Road concerned about truck damage
Mrs. Frazier teaches virtually at SCCPSS's new E-Learning Academy
SCCPSS E-Learning Academy to be the only virtual option for incoming school year