New Savannah Fire station opens in the Highlands community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The grand opening of a new fire station in Savannah.

The new station replaces the temporary one on Highlands Boulevard.

Savannah Fire says construction was delayed due to weather and the pandemic. The city broke ground on the project in October 2019.

They say the new modern fire station includes three apparatus bays, offices, restrooms with showers, sleeping areas and more.

Thanks Savannah! The new, SPLOST-funded Highlands Fire Station officially opened today. It replaces the modular... Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.