Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Palmetto Championship at Congaree preparing for Thursday morning tee off

The Palmetto Championship at Congaree officially tees off Thursday morning.
The Palmetto Championship at Congaree officially tees off Thursday morning.(WTOC)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Palmetto Championship at Congaree officially tees off Thursday morning.

The first group tees off at 7 a.m., but world number one golfer Dustin Johnson goes off at 7:44 a.m.

“It would be great. Obviously, it’s my home state. It’s where I grew up. It’s kind of where I honed my skills throughout my especially early days all through college. Yeah, it would mean a lot to win in South Carolina,” Johnson said.

Johnson is paired with JT Poston and fellow South Carolina guy Kevin Kisner for the first rounds.

The Columbia native has never won a PGA Tour event in his home state.

This will be his third time playing in the Palmetto State this year. He teed off both in the RBC Heritage and the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Johnson spoke to the media Wednesday and said it would be huge thing for him to get a win in the home state.

Johnson said it’s a different kind of course than they’re used to and obviously he’s not familiar with it like some others, but he said it was good course that he thinks he can do well on.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on the scene searching for clues...
Mother, son shot to death at Colleton County home, coroner confirms
*
Family of boating crash victim offers sympathies to Murdaughs after shooting in Colleton Co.
South Carolina lawmakers look to shore up Parris Island’s future
Marine recruit dies during ‘Crucible’ training, according to Parris Island
Tybee police are investigating after two dogs were found dead a day apart
Investigation underway after dead dogs discovered on Tybee Island

Latest News

Congaree Golf Club makes it debut on a national stage this week during the Palmetto...
What to expect from Congaree
Congaree Golf Club's John McNeely tells you what to expect from the course during this...
What to expect from Congaree
The Palmetto Championship is bringing thousands of people to the South Carolina Lowcountry to a...
Jasper Co. businesses preparing for golf crowds
Be aware of increased traffic around the Palmetto Championship