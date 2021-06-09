Palmetto Championship at Congaree preparing for Thursday morning tee off

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Palmetto Championship at Congaree officially tees off Thursday morning.

The first group tees off at 7 a.m., but world number one golfer Dustin Johnson goes off at 7:44 a.m.

“It would be great. Obviously, it’s my home state. It’s where I grew up. It’s kind of where I honed my skills throughout my especially early days all through college. Yeah, it would mean a lot to win in South Carolina,” Johnson said.

Johnson is paired with JT Poston and fellow South Carolina guy Kevin Kisner for the first rounds.

The Columbia native has never won a PGA Tour event in his home state.

This will be his third time playing in the Palmetto State this year. He teed off both in the RBC Heritage and the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

Johnson spoke to the media Wednesday and said it would be huge thing for him to get a win in the home state.

Johnson said it’s a different kind of course than they’re used to and obviously he’s not familiar with it like some others, but he said it was good course that he thinks he can do well on.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.