Residents along Old River Road concerned about truck damage

By Sean Evans
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses continue to develop off Old River Road near I-16. Adding to the local economy, but also adding big truck traffic.

“Basically, their trucks are trashing our neighborhood,” said Warren Shelley, who lives on River Oak Drive.

Shelley took pictures showing how railroad ties that line the median of the front entrance were pushed aside, he says by big rigs backing into the neighborhood entrance to flip around.

“A lot of times it’s at night that they’re doing it, or late in the afternoon when they miss that one sign. I think they need to put something up like an arrow board, you know, Port Fresh or whatever that other building is, you know, here,” Shelley said.

Shelley says he’s asked for help, reaching out to the county commissioner over the district, who’s said he’d report the issue. But Shelley and other residents say something needs to change soon.

“It’s not just throw the blame on one person. We just need to come together and figure out a solution rather than just let it go,” he said.

WTOC reached out to Commissioner Floyd for the district and have not heard back just yet.

Shelley says there are several safety concerns. One is if these ties get pushed into the road when it is dark, that one of his neighbors pulling in could hit them. The other is when trucks back in, they partially block the two lane Old River Road. And if someone is coming around the curve too fast without time to react, he says someone is going to get hurt.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

