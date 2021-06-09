Savannah-Chatham school district looking to hire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is no question COVID-19 has changed operations for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System over the past year, but they say it also changing their workforce and that is something they are looking to address in the fall.

Students will return to Savannah-Chatham schools five days a week when they return to the classroom this August. But before they do, they have to hire key positions from teachers to school nurses, custodians, bus drivers and much more.

Right now, SCCPSS’ website has 125 positions for hire. To help fill some of those, the school system had a job fair Wednesday at St. Joseph’s/Candler’s St. Mary’s Community Center. They saw a steady stream of people looking at what careers they had to offer.

Leaders say COVID increased the importance of several positions, but there are needs beyond that, too.

“Every school year we always gear up and hire for bus drivers and different positions, so yes COVID has affected that, but it’s something that we do every year. We’re really excited about getting started, all the kids are going to be back in school, we’re really excited about that so like I said if you’re interested in an awesome career please visit SCCPSS.com and apply,” SCCPSS Recruiter Lachandra Bodison said.

Officials say they are accepting applications online and have a wide range of opportunities for anyone eager to make a difference in the lives of Chatham County students.

