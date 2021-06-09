SC reports 119 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, no deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 119 new cases of the coronavirus in South Carolina Thursday.

The latest batch of tests also detected 70 probable cases, but no confirmed or probable deaths.

That brings the state’s totals to 492,633 confirmed cases, 102,026 probable cases, 8,602 confirmed deaths and 1,159 probable deaths.

Thursday’s report included results from 5,507 tests with a 3.0% positive rate.

DHEC says more than 7.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

