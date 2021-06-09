SC reports 120 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1 death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest round of COVID-19 test results released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control showed 120 newly confirmed and 70 new probable cases.

DHEC also reported one confirmed and one probable death. The confirmed death occurred in a young adult in Lancaster County. DHEC defines a young adult as someone between the ages of 18 and 34.

That brings the state’s totals to 492,667 confirmed cases, 102,781 probable cases, 8,618 confirmed deaths and 1,174 probable deaths.

Thursday’s report included results from 8,759 tests with a 2.0% positive rate.

