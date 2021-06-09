Sky Cams
SC reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, percent-positive below 2%

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second day this week, the state of South Carolina reported fewer than 100 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday the latest batch of tests included 34 confirmed cases, down from 56 reported on Monday.

DHEC data included 15 probable cases; three confirmed deaths and no probable deaths.

Monday’s report included no confirmed or probable deaths.

Of the confirmed deaths in Tuesday’s report, all three were in elderly patients but none were in Lowcountry counties.

That brings the state’s totals to 492,869 confirmed cases, 102,944 probable cases, 8,629 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable deaths.

Tuesday’s report included results from 2,585 tests with a 1.7% positive rate.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

