Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

SC reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The day after reporting the lowest number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases since the height of the pandemic, South Carolina reported double that number.

The South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 68 new COVID-19 cases along with 59 probable cases Wednesday. South Carolina recorded a single confirmed death and no probable deaths. The confirmed death involved an elderly patient in Williamsburg County.

That brings the state’s totals to 492,864 confirmed cases, 103,037 probable cases, 8,629 confirmed deaths and 1,175 probable deaths.

Wednesday’s report included results from 5,196 tests with a 2.3% positive rate.

Tuesday’s report of 34 new COVID-19 cases was the lowest single-day total of newly confirmed cases since March 2020.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police on the scene of a shooting near Towne Center Boulevard.
Police: Pooler shooting was self-inflicted
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
As we slowly get back to normal, a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van...
Savannah mayor announces end to parklet program
Department of Health warning Georgians about the Delta Variant
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

Latest News

As we slowly get back to normal, a pandemic-era program is ending in Savannah. Mayor Van...
Savannah mayor announces end to parklet program
Newest exhibit at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head opens
Newest exhibit at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head opens
Lack of fire hydrants raises risk, costs for unincorporated Chatham residents
The Gullah Geechee Museum of Hilton Head is getting a new installment and it’s something that...
Newest exhibit at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head opens