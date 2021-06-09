Sky Cams
SC reports 136 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control said the latest round of COVID-19 tests revealed 136 new confirmed cases of the disease.

The latest report, released Monday afternoon, also included 51 probable new cases and one confirmed death, involving an elderly patient in Richland County.

That brings the state’s totals to 493,015 confirmed cases, 103,601 probable cases, 8,634 confirmed deaths and 1,180 probable deaths.

Monday’s report included results from 5,726 tests with a 3.0% positive rate.

One week earlier, on June 21, the report of 34 new COVID-19 cases was the lowest single-day total of newly confirmed cases since March 2020.

