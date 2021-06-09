Sky Cams
SC reports 162 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says it confirmed 162 new cases of COVID-19, along with 76 new probable cases.

Wednesday’s report also included seven confirmed deaths. Six of them occurred in elderly patients and the seventh was in a middle-aged patient, DHEC said. None of the deaths occurred in Lowcountry counties.

DHEC reported no new probable deaths.

That brings the state’s totals to 492,584 confirmed cases, 101,990 probable cases, 8,601 confirmed deaths and 1,160 probable deaths.

Saturday’s report included results from 6,158 tests with a 3.4% positive rate.

DHEC says more than 7.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker



