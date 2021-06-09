SCCPSS E-Learning Academy to be the only virtual option for incoming school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students have experienced school in a variety of ways because of the pandemic. For some, it revealed how they are most successful and it isn’t in the traditional model. Savannah-Chatham created a new school to help those students.

After more than 20 years in a traditional school, Carla Frazier has transformed her spare bedroom into a virtual classroom. She began online for health concerns, but has watched it help students.

“You know what I love about online,” said Carla Frazier, Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy Math Teacher. “The rigor and flexibility is just what they needed to make their school year engaging, exciting and interesting.”

Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy (SCELA) just completed their first year with 770 kids. The school will be the district’s only virtual option for the incoming school year. It’s because of this they are expecting an increase in enrollment.

“Certainly we have families who have concerns about COVID for various reasons,” said Benjamin Lam, SCELA Principal. “But we also had a lot of families that have told us this has been great for my student.”

One of those is Mrs. Frazier’s daughter Isabella. She’s advanced in several content areas because of the individualized approach and will remain a virtual student for that reason.

“None of the things that used to distract her in a traditional school she doesn’t have those distractions,” said Carla Frazier. “It’s just her, the curriculum, her teachers and her friends.”

Families at SCELA are integrated in the learning process. Teachers like Mrs. Frazier say what they are doing is different than what students experienced during the pandemic, it’s innovative. Students can have one-on-one attention, move at their own pace and explore more.

“At the beginning of the pandemic I was a classroom teacher doing learning online,” said Frazier. “This is intentional. We have curriculum, we have programs, we check our data very closely, we’re responsible.”

SCELA leaders say they have a number of award winning clubs, are increasing social opportunities for students and more in the coming years. They are excited about what they can offer SCCPSS families.

The Savannah-Chatham E-learning Academy registration is open now until June 18th for grades 2-11. Space is limited to about 1,200 students. District officials say they will not offer a virtual component for Pre-K and Kindergarten students.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.