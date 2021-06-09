Sky Cams
Trail extension in Brooklet sparks debate

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BROOKLET, Ga. (WTOC) - People in one community have the chance Thursday to voice their opinions about a proposed hiking trail that could be coming to their town.

Even some of the opponents say they like the concept, just not the route, especially if its through their front yard.

The proposed Greenway Trail extension has people divided, especially along the street where it was initially proposed to enter the city toward the center of town. Several neighbors objected to the trail reclaiming part of an old railroad easement in front of their houses. They believe their neighborhood is already too busy to add more traffic, even if its on bicycles or on foot.

“The concept of bringing a greenway down one of the busiest streets, right in front of the school, is a little unsettling,” said homeowner Keith Roughton.

The county has offered to modify the plan and stop the trail at the city limits and place parking and a rest station there. City leaders announced the meeting Thursday night to guage the public’s feeling on it.

That meeting will take place at the Randy Newman Community Center starting at 6 p.m.

