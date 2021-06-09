WEDNESDAY | Hot, with scattered downpours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are waking up to warm, muggy, but mostly dry conditions across the area this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s in many areas. A few spots remain in the upper 70s through the morning commute.
The chance of an isolated shower is very small this morning. Temperatures warm into the low to mid-80s by lunch-time. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms popping... up once again.
The greatest chance of rain remains inland from barrier islands and beaches this afternoon. Showers and storms, gradually, dwindles this evening with continued mild and muggy conditions.
Thursday is forecast to be a hotter, drier day. This weather pattern lingers into Friday. Widespread 90s are in the forecast both afternoons.
Slightly cooler, weather weather builds in from the north late Friday into Saturday.
Enjoy your day,
Cutter
