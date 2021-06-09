What to expect from Congaree

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Congaree Golf Club is ready for its closeup.

The Ridgeland course will make its debut on a national stage this week as it plays host to the PGA Tour’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

You’ll see weekend coverage of the tournament on WTOC.

To get you ready for this weekend’s third and final rounds, WTOC Digital Anchor Jake Wallace spoke with Congaree’s John McNeely about what the players should expect from the course.

In the video, McNeely walks you through the holes players like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Kevin Kisner can take advantage of and where trouble can arise.

The Palmetto Championship at Congaree tees off first round play Thursday morning.

