200 Club hosting boston butt fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Here’s a way to make your Independence Day weekend cookout a little easier and a lot tastier.

The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is offering 5 lb. fully smoked Boston Butts for sale. Each one is $30, and 100% of the proceeds go directly to support the families of our community’s fallen first responders.

Those interested can pre-order Boston Butts now and pick them up on Friday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Complex located at 1050 Carl Griffin Drive in Savannah. Order 10 or more Boston Butts, and they will be delivered directly to you!

Visit TwoHundredClub.org/BostonButts to order. For additional information, contact Liesl Tanner at 912-721-4418 or Liesl.Tanner@SavannahLodging.com.

200 Club of the Coastal Empire Boston Butt Fundraiser (WTOC)

