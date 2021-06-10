Community looking for owner of Purple Heart cap found on Wilmington Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of the community are trying to get a very special hat back to its owner.

While on a walk Thursday morning, a woman saw where someone placed a Purple Heart cap they evidently found on the fire hydrant at the corner of Palmetto Bay Road and Walthour Road on Wilmington Island. The cap has a Marine Corp pin and a Vietnam pin on it.

Being the wife of a military veteran, the woman contacted WTOC to help get the word out knowing what a treasure the cap must be to its owner or his family.

Sandra Parrott starts every day with a walk.

The walks themselves are usually uneventful.

“I don’t really notice things that much,” said Parrott.

But as she approached the intersection of Palmetto Bay and Walthour Thursday something caught her eye.

“A Purple Heart cap on a fire hydrant is noteworthy,” Parrott says.

The hat itself a little worse for wear but looking at it she just couldn’t leave it, “because I want to make sure the person who lost it gets it back.”

Parrott comes from a long line of Veterans, including her husband William, a WWII Vet.

So, what she saw when she looked at it, was much more than just an old hat.

“Caps are important to us because they’re a symbol of dedication, commitment, service, sacrifice.”

The words stitched on this hat weaving a story of the person it belonged to.

“It says combat wounded. He could have lost a leg or an arm or an eye or had severe brain trauma, anything. So, that’s even more significant,” said Parrott.

While returning a hat may seem like a small gesture in comparison, Parrott hopes it will remind its owner of who they truly are, a hero.

“I want to make sure he knows how much we appreciate his sacrifice.”

If you recognize the hat and think you might know who it belongs to, contact WTOC.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.